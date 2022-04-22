Auto

Maruti Suzuki XL6 (facelift) first impression: More features and power

Maruti Suzuki XL6 (facelift) first impression: More features and power

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Apr 22, 2022, 10:26 am 3 min read

The XL6 has been a popular model for Maruti Suzuki in India owing to its unique positioning as a rugged MPV along with the good fuel efficiency and space. However, with the changing times, competition had caught up with the XL6 in form of the Kia Carens. To counter that, the XL6 (facelift) comes with added features and more power. Here's our first impression.

Context Why does this story matter?

The MPV segment in India has been growing to due to an increased demand for spacious cars with premium features.

While the Toyota Innova continues to be a success, there has been a large gap below it and that is where the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki XL6 slot in.

With increased competition, Maruti Suzuki hopes the XL6 (facelift) will maintain its sales momentum

Exteriors The car comes with many exterior modifications

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 (facelift) comes with subtle exterior modifications, namely a new chrome-clad grille along with redesigned LED headlamps. The side profile is enhanced with new 16-inch alloy wheels which contribute to a more rugged stance along with thick cladding. The rear styling gets new LED taillamps with a grey finish. New dual-tone colors are also added to the range.

Interiors The interiors are more premium now

The interiors continue to have a black themed upholstery albeit with improved quality. The roof lining, soft-touch door trim armrests and other areas of the cabin have been made more premium. Space continues to be a highlight of the XL6 with a 6-seater configuration containing second-row captain seats while even the third-row gets a reclining function. There are also roof mounted AC vents.

Features From connected car technology to a 360-degree-view camera

The XL6 (facelift) comes with a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and features like connected car technology as well as a 360-degree-view camera. You also get cruise control, ventilated seats with a cooling function, automatic climate control, four airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and paddle shifters. Cooled cupholders, ambient lighting, and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel are also present.

Performance The car gets a new petrol engine

The XL6 (facelift) gets a new 1.5-liter petrol engine with 103hp/137Nm. While standard is a 5-speed manual gearbox, the automatic option is now a new 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. An idle start/stop function further increases the fuel efficiency of the car to 20.97km/l for the manual version and 20.27km/l for the automatic. The suspension has also been tweaked.

Prices How much does it cost?

Prices start at Rs. 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model of the facelifted XL6 while the top-end automatic version is priced at Rs. 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). These updates do make the XL6 a more desirable option in the MPV segment while still maintaining its core strengths of fuel efficiency and space. Overall, the XL6 (facelift) will be even more popular now.