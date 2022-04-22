Auto

Volvo cars become costlier by up to Rs. 3 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 22, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

This is the second hike for Volvo cars this year (Photo credit: Volvo)

Swedish automaker Volvo has increased the prices of select SUVs and sedans in India. The carmaker has taken such a step for the second time this year, and the costs of the XC40, XC60, XC90, and the S90 models have been hiked by up to Rs. 3 lakh. Notably, the prices of the XC90 Recharge and S60 Inscription remain the same.

Volvo is a luxury automobile manufacturer whose name has been synonymous with passenger safety since its inception and it has been in the Indian market since 2007.

The carmaker has attributed the current price hike to rising input and operating costs. However, this hike is not unexpected considering almost all automakers have increased the prices of their products recently.

Car #1 Volvo Cars XC40: Price starts at Rs. 44.5 lakh

Volvo has raised the prices of its XC40 model in India by Rs. 1.25 lakh. The four-wheeler has a large grille finished in gloss black, a sculpted hood, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and seven airbags for safety. It runs on a 2.0-liter petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The motor generates 187.4hp/300Nm.

Car #2 Volvo XC60: Price begins at Rs. 65.9 lakh

Prices of the Volvo XC60 are up by 4% in India, i.e. Rs. 2.4 lakh. The SUV gets a signature Volvo chrome grille, "Thor's Hammer" headlights, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Multiple airbags and a height-adjustable driver's seat are present inside. It is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that generates 247hp/440Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #3 Volvo S90: Price starts at Rs. 65.9 lakh

The Volvo S90 has seen a 2% price increment that equals Rs. 1 lakh. The sedan has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with the brand's new logo, and wrap-around taillamps. Inside, there are seven airbags and a touchscreen infotainment console. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system. It generates 247hp/ 350Nm.

Car #4 Volvo XC90: Price begins at Rs. 93.9 lakh

The Volvo XC90 has become costlier by Rs. 3 lakh on our shores. The SUV sports a sculpted bonnet, a chromed grille, sleek headlights, a shark-fin antenna, and LED taillamps. Inside, there is a 19-speaker sound system, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and eight airbags. It is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup puts out 296hp/420Nm.