#EndOfAnEra: Lamborghini Aventador signs off with limited-run Ultimae edition

Lamborghini has revealed the final version of its Aventador supercar, called the LP 780-4 Ultimae. It is available in coupe and roadster styles and will be displayed later this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. As for the highlights, the car looks sporty and has a luxurious cabin. It draws power from a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has an active rear wing and twin exhausts

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has a sculpted hood, sleek headlights, a wide air dam, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, large air scoops, and 20/21-inch forged alloy wheels. Narrow taillights, dual exhaust tips, and an active wing are available on the rear end. The car is offered in 18 standard shades and tips the scales at 1,550kg.

Interiors

The vehicle offers two seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with special badging to signify its limited status, a gray-colored dashboard, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags are also available.

Performance

It runs on a 769hp, 6.5-liter engine

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is powered by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that generates a maximum power of 769hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 720Nm at 6,750rpm. The coupe version can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 8.7 seconds. It has a top-speed of 355km/h, while the roaster model is slightly slower.

Information

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae: Pricing and availability

The production of the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will be limited to 250 roadsters and 350 coupes, and both the styles will be showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. In the UK, the car might cost upwards of £400,000 (around Rs. 4.13 crore).