2022 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport goes official; India launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 19, 2022, 03:12 pm 2 min read

2022 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets new color options (Photo credit: Triumph)

British automaker Triumph has unveiled the 2022 version of its Tiger 850 Sport motorbike for the global markets. It will be launched in India soon. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive look and offers several electronic riding aids, including switchable traction control. It draws power from an 888cc, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine that generates 84hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is a good-looking vehicle with decent performance and the changes in the updated version are limited to the addition of new shades.

The 2022 iteration of the ADV will arrive in India, considering the previous-generation bike is on sale here. It will take on rivals such as the Ducati Multistrada V2 and the BMW F 850 GS.

Design The bike is offered in 3 color options

The 2022 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, and a high-mounted exhaust. The motorcycle packs a 5.0-inch color TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, and rides on cast alloy wheels. It is offered in Graphite Baja Orange, Graphite Caspian Blue, and Graphite Diablo Red shades.

Information It runs on an 84hp, 888cc engine

The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is fueled by an 888cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 84hp and a peak torque of 82Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets two riding modes

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control. It also gets two riding modes (Road and Rain). Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 45mm inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information 2022 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: Pricing and availability

Triumph will reveal the availability and pricing details of the 2022 Tiger 850 Sport in India at the time of its launch. However, it will likely cost more than the outgoing model priced at Rs. 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom).