This custom-built cruiser bike costs almost Rs. 1 crore!

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 08, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

Combat Bomber is backed by a 2,163cc air-cooled engine (Photo credit: Combat Motors)

US automaker Combat Motors has unveiled the Combat Bomber motorbike in its home country. Its debut on our shores seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a futuristic barebones look and offers a 16-liter fuel tank as well as wheels made of carbon. It is fueled by a 2,163cc, air-cooled, 56-degree, V-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 120hp.

Why does this story matter?

The body of the Combat Bomber is made of military-grade aluminium billets and boasts a high degree of craftsmanship.

The range-topping model in the brand's custom-built cruiser portfolio offers the perfect combination of good looks and mind-boggling performance.

However, its astronomical price tag ensures that only hardcore bike enthusiasts with very deep pockets can get their hands on this model.

The bike has a rider-only saddle and weighs 254kg

The Combat Bomber sits on a monocoque frame and offers a "Terminator"-style design philosophy, featuring a rider-only seat, an underbelly exhaust, a 16-liter fuel tank, and a circular headlight. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels made of carbon and offers a wheelbase of 1,587mm. It tips the scales at 254kg and sports "BOMBER" lettering on the side panels.

It attains a top speed of 260km/h

Combat Bomber draws power from a 2,163cc, air-cooled, 56-degree, V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 120hp at 5,100rpm and a peak torque of 196.5Nm at 4,800rpm. It also allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 260km/h.

It gets a rear cantilever mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Combat Bomber cruiser is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also get ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by a double-wishbone mono-shock unit on the front side and a fully adjustable cantilever mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Combat Bomber: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Combat Bomber naked cruiser sports a price figure of $125,000 (around Rs. 96.2 lakh). However, no details pertaining to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.