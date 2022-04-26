Auto

BMW i7 electric sedan: A look at its top features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 26, 2022, 02:23 pm 3 min read

BMW i7 claims to offers 483km of range (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW had unveiled its i7 all-electric sedan in the global markets earlier this month. We are unsure whether it will arrive in India. The premium vehicle bears a futuristic look, a luxurious cabin loaded with tech-based features, and promises a range of up to 483km on a single charge. Let us take a look at some of its best features.

Context Why does this story matter?

The i7 is BMW's first all-electric 7 Series sedan and claims to offer a groundbreaking design and powerful driving dynamics. A lot of buyers in the global markets should be interested in getting their hands on this model.

If the vehicle arrives on our shores, it will probably be a completely built unit. The competition in the luxury electric car segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car flaunts an illuminated kidney grille

The new BMW i7 is bound to turn heads wherever you go. It sports a massive kidney grille that can be illuminated as well as split-style Crystal Headlights crafted out of crystal glass. Its flush window design can eliminate undesired noise and enhances aerodynamics. Sleek wraparound LED taillamps, door handles with an internal touchpad, and designer wheels are also available.

Interiors Seats with a massage facility are available inside

The BMW i7 has premium seats with heating and massage facilities that can revitalize passengers during long journeys. A roof-mounted 31.0-inch BMW Theater Screen with an 8K resolution and Amazon Fire TV compatibility is also available. The BMW Interaction Bar on the dashboard provides dynamic and ambient illumination, while a Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof dazzles with its customizable colors.

Technology It can be driven hands-free in heavy traffic

BMW i7 houses a curved digital display for the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment console. It runs on the iDrive 8 operating system and offers support for an Intelligent Personal Assistant, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A Driving Assistance Professional Package keeps driver calm in every situation. It offers a Highway Assistant that provides the option for hands-free driving in heavy traffic.

Performance It can be charged completely in less than 12 hours

BMW i7 houses two electric motors paired with a 101.7kWh battery and puts out a combined output of 536hp/744.3Nm. The car can accelerate from 0-96.5km/h in 4.5 seconds and promise a range of around 483km on a single charge. It is equipped with a portable Flexible Fast Charger, that can charge the sedan from 0-100% in less than 12 hours via a 240V outlet.