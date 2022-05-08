Genesis confirms pricing, specifications of GV60 SUV in UK
Hyundai-owned luxury carmaker Genesis has confirmed the pricing of its electric GV60 for the UK. The SUV starts at £47,005 (approximately Rs. 44.63 lakh). It is the first bespoke EV from the auto giant and is based on Hyundai's new Electric-Global Modular Platform architecture (E-GMP). It gets a 77.4kWh battery pack and a claimed range of up to 321 miles (approximately 517km).
- Genesis is the luxury vehicle division of the South Korean automaker Hyundai, with its primary focus being the US car market.
- With every manufacturer shifting toward green mobility and electrification, the GV60 is the company's first attempt at an all-electric vehicle from the ground up.
- However, it is unlikely that the SUV will make it to the Indian market anytime soon.
The Genesis GV60 has a sloping roofline, a large shield-like grille, sleek split-type LED headlights, a clamshell bonnet, and wide air dams. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, digital ORVMs, black body cladding, and flush door handles along with 19- and 21-inch wheels A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear.
The Genesis GV60 packs a large 77.4kWh battery pack linked with a 228hp/350Nm electric motor for the base Premium variant and a 489hp/605Nm unit for the range-topping Sports Plus variant. The power is delivered by either a rear-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive system.
The Genesis GV60 features a luxurious cabin with leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, a "Crystal Sphere" shift knob, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs an infotainment screen with support for the latest connectivity options and a fingerprint authentication system for a keyless start/stop. For passengers' safety, the SUV provides multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera.
Genesis has officially opened the order books for the GV60 SUV in the UK, with the range starting at £47,005 (approximately Rs. 44.63 lakh) for the base Premium variant and going up to £65,405 (approximately Rs. 62.10 lakh) for the top-of-the-line Sport Plus variant.