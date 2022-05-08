Auto

Genesis confirms pricing, specifications of GV60 SUV in UK

Genesis confirms pricing, specifications of GV60 SUV in UK

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 08, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

The Genesis GV60 shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6

Hyundai-owned luxury carmaker Genesis has confirmed the pricing of its electric GV60 for the UK. The SUV starts at £47,005 (approximately Rs. 44.63 lakh). It is the first bespoke EV from the auto giant and is based on Hyundai's new Electric-Global Modular Platform architecture (E-GMP). It gets a 77.4kWh battery pack and a claimed range of up to 321 miles (approximately 517km).

Context Why does this story matter?

Genesis is the luxury vehicle division of the South Korean automaker Hyundai, with its primary focus being the US car market.

With every manufacturer shifting toward green mobility and electrification, the GV60 is the company's first attempt at an all-electric vehicle from the ground up.

However, it is unlikely that the SUV will make it to the Indian market anytime soon.

Design The EV gets sleek LED headlights with wide air dams

The Genesis GV60 has a sloping roofline, a large shield-like grille, sleek split-type LED headlights, a clamshell bonnet, and wide air dams. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, digital ORVMs, black body cladding, and flush door handles along with 19- and 21-inch wheels A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear.

Information It offers claimed driving range of approximately 517km

The Genesis GV60 packs a large 77.4kWh battery pack linked with a 228hp/350Nm electric motor for the base Premium variant and a 489hp/605Nm unit for the range-topping Sports Plus variant. The power is delivered by either a rear-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The EV gets a floating centre console design

The Genesis GV60 features a luxurious cabin with leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, a "Crystal Sphere" shift knob, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs an infotainment screen with support for the latest connectivity options and a fingerprint authentication system for a keyless start/stop. For passengers' safety, the SUV provides multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera.

Information Genesis GV60: Pricing and availability

Genesis has officially opened the order books for the GV60 SUV in the UK, with the range starting at £47,005 (approximately Rs. 44.63 lakh) for the base Premium variant and going up to £65,405 (approximately Rs. 62.10 lakh) for the top-of-the-line Sport Plus variant.