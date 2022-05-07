Auto

2022 KTM RC 390 price revealed ahead of India launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 07, 2022, 08:59 pm 2 min read

2022 KTM RC 390 gets trellis frame underpinning with a bolt-on subframe (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian two-wheeler marque KTM has revealed the price of the long-awaited 2022 RC 390 on the KTM India website ahead of its official launch. The new model costs Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and demands a hefty premium of Rs. 39,000 over the model it replaces. It will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility in Maharashtra along with the RC 200 and RC 125.

Context Why does this story matter?

The KTM RC 390 was a revelation when it was launched, offering a feature-rich and sporty motorcycle with a competitive price tag.

It is considered a stepping stone in the supersport segment across the globe.

The 2022 model is already on sale in a few international markets, with its official debut expected soon in the Indian market as well.

Design It rides on new 1.7kg lighter five-spoke alloy wheels

The 2022 KTM RC 390 has a large 13.7-liter fuel tank, split-style seats, a new side-mounted exhaust, a raked windscreen, all-LED lighting, and a revised tail section with a bolt-on subframe. It houses a full-color TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity from the 390 Duke. The bike is now offered in two new paint schemes: KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Electronic Orange.

Information It is powered by 43hp, 373cc single-cylinder engine

The 2022 KTM RC 390 runs on a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill generating maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a quick-shifter.

Safety The bike is equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 KTM RC 390 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels with dual-channel cornering ABS and traction control. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm WP Apex upside-down forks at the front and a WP Apex mono-shock unit at the rear.

Information 2022 KTM RC 390: Pricing and availability

The 2022 RC 390 comes with a price tag of Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom), as revealed on the KTM India website. As for the availability of the motorcycle, KTM is expected to share the details during the official launch event in the coming months.