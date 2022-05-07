2022 KTM RC 390 price revealed ahead of India launch
Austrian two-wheeler marque KTM has revealed the price of the long-awaited 2022 RC 390 on the KTM India website ahead of its official launch. The new model costs Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and demands a hefty premium of Rs. 39,000 over the model it replaces. It will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility in Maharashtra along with the RC 200 and RC 125.
- The KTM RC 390 was a revelation when it was launched, offering a feature-rich and sporty motorcycle with a competitive price tag.
- It is considered a stepping stone in the supersport segment across the globe.
- The 2022 model is already on sale in a few international markets, with its official debut expected soon in the Indian market as well.
The 2022 KTM RC 390 has a large 13.7-liter fuel tank, split-style seats, a new side-mounted exhaust, a raked windscreen, all-LED lighting, and a revised tail section with a bolt-on subframe. It houses a full-color TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity from the 390 Duke. The bike is now offered in two new paint schemes: KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Electronic Orange.
The 2022 KTM RC 390 runs on a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill generating maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a quick-shifter.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 KTM RC 390 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels with dual-channel cornering ABS and traction control. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm WP Apex upside-down forks at the front and a WP Apex mono-shock unit at the rear.
The 2022 RC 390 comes with a price tag of Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom), as revealed on the KTM India website. As for the availability of the motorcycle, KTM is expected to share the details during the official launch event in the coming months.