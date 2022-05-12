Auto

Bentley unveils long-wheelbase version of its Bentayga SUV: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 12, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Bentley Bentayga EWB has a turning radius of 11.8 meters (Photo credit: Bentley)

British luxury carmaker Bentley has unveiled the long-wheelbase version of its Bentayga SUV for the global markets. It should also arrive in India. The SUV has stretched its wheelbase by 180mm over the regular model. It should go on sale by the end of this year and might start at a base price of around £300,000 (approximately Rs. 2.85 crore) in the UK.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bentley is one of the oldest British carmakers with offerings in the sedan, SUV, and sportscar segments. It caters to elite clientele across the globe.

The Bentayga was the company's first attempt at a luxury off-roader, and it gained popularity among SUV-crazed buyers.

When launched, the long-wheelbase version will go against its only rival, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Exteriors The car has circular headlamps and 22-inch wheels

The 2022 Bentley Bentayga EWB features a large rectangular blacked-out grille, a long and muscular bonnet, circular LED headlamps, and wide air dams. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and 22-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels. Eye-shaped LED taillights, a window wiper, a shark-fin antenna, and a spoiler are available on the rear.

Information It does the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds

The 2022 Bentley Bentayga EWB draws power from the same 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine as the regular model. The motor produces 542hp/770Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Interiors The SUV features a panoramic roof and an 'Airline Seat'

The key highlight of the 2022 Bentley Bentayga EWB is the 'Airline Seat,' which offers 22 ways of adjustment. The luxurious cabin also features leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Bentley Bentayga EWB: Pricing and availability

The details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Bentley Bentayga EWB are yet to be declared. However, we expect it to be priced at around £300,000 (approximately Rs. 2.85 crore).