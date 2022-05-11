Auto

TVS motorcycles and scooters become costlier: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 11, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

TVS two-wheelers have become costlier by Rs. 2,350 this month

TVS Motor Company has announced an increase in the prices of its motorcycles and scooters in India. The hike ranges from Rs. 950 to Rs. 2,350, depending on the model. Following the revision, the most affected products from the line-up are the Jupiter 125, Ntorq 125, and the Apache RTR series (except RTR 165 RP). However, there are no cosmetic or mechanical updates.

Context Why does this story matter?

TVS Motor Company is known for producing some of the sportiest motorcycles and scooters in their respective segments. The company also has a rich history of racing.

The brand has now hiked the prices across its range to offset the rise in input costs.

However, the marginal changes in prices will not affect their popularity among buyers.

Scooter #1 TVS Ntorq 125: Price begins at Rs. 77,106

TVS Ntorq 125 has received a marginal bump of up to Rs. 1,461. The scooter features an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and a stepped-up single-piece seat. It runs on a 124cc, air-cooled engine that produces 9.1hp/10.5Nm, and is paired with a CVT gearbox. There is a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear.

Scooter #2 TVS Jupiter 125: Price starts at Rs. 78,175

TVS Jupiter 125 has become costlier by up to Rs. 2,350. The scooter features chrome embellishments, an indicator-mounted apron, a start-stop system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlight, and a flat-type seat. It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 124.8cc, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 8.3hp and a peak torque of 10.5Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Bike #1 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Begins at Rs. 1.19 lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has received a hike of Rs. 2,100 in India. The motorcycle gets a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a digital instrument console with the SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, and an all-LED lighting setup with signature DRLs. The bike is powered by a 159.7cc, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine that generates 17.4hp/14.73Nm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bike #2 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Starts at Rs. 1.38 lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a price-hike of Rs. 2,100. The bike has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, golden-colored front forks, sporty graphics, an all-LED lighting setup, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console. The motorcycle runs on a 197.75cc, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 20.2hp/16.8Nm. It also has dual-channel ABS for safety.