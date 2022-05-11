LiveWire S2 Del Mar e-bike, with head-turning looks, goes official
LiveWire, an all-electric sub-brand of Harley-Davidson, has introduced its S2 Del Mar electric bike in the US. It is priced at $17,699 (around Rs. 13.67 lakh). The vehicle made its debut as a 'Launch Edition' version with production limited to 100 units only. It was made available exclusively for the US market and got sold out within 18 minutes after going live.
- Harley-Davidson is one of the oldest bike makers in the world, with a specialty in cruisers. Currently, its offerings have expanded to ADV and EV segments as well.
- LiveWire was formed as an all-electric sub-brand by the company, considering the demand for a green mobility solution by new buyers.
- The S2 Del Mar is the second ground-up all-electric bike after the LiveWire ONE.
LiveWire S2 Del Mar features a minimalistic design, inspired by the flat-track racing motorcycles of the past. It has a slim, fuel-tank-like central panel, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a wide handlebar with bar-end rear-view mirrors, a rib cage-like battery casing, and oval LED headlight. The bike features a slim rear section with a taillight-mounted tire-hugger. It comes in Jasper Gray and Comet Indigo shades.
The S2 Del Mar draws power from LiveWire's proprietary 21,700 cell-format battery linked to an electric motor that makes 78.9hp of maximum power. The bike can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds or less and promises a range of 160km on a single charge.
The LiveWire S2 Del Mar rides on 19-inch cast-aluminium multi-spoke wheels. Disc brakes with Brembo calipers are present on both the front and rear side. The rims are shod in Dunlop DT-1 tires, made exclusively for the 'Launch Edition' version of the motorcycle. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted front forks and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Harley-Davidson announced the LiveWire S2 Del Mar as a 100-units only 'Launch Edition' with a price-tag of $17,699 (approximately Rs. 13.67 lakh) in the US market. The bike is completely sold out, and a cheaper standard model is likely to arrive in 2023.