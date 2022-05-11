Auto

LiveWire S2 Del Mar e-bike, with head-turning looks, goes official

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 11, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

The S2 Del Mar is based on Harley-Davidson's Arrow architecture (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

LiveWire, an all-electric sub-brand of Harley-Davidson, has introduced its S2 Del Mar electric bike in the US. It is priced at $17,699 (around Rs. 13.67 lakh). The vehicle made its debut as a 'Launch Edition' version with production limited to 100 units only. It was made available exclusively for the US market and got sold out within 18 minutes after going live.

Context Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson is one of the oldest bike makers in the world, with a specialty in cruisers. Currently, its offerings have expanded to ADV and EV segments as well.

LiveWire was formed as an all-electric sub-brand by the company, considering the demand for a green mobility solution by new buyers.

The S2 Del Mar is the second ground-up all-electric bike after the LiveWire ONE.

Design The bike has an LED headlight and bar-end mirrors

LiveWire S2 Del Mar features a minimalistic design, inspired by the flat-track racing motorcycles of the past. It has a slim, fuel-tank-like central panel, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a wide handlebar with bar-end rear-view mirrors, a rib cage-like battery casing, and oval LED headlight. The bike features a slim rear section with a taillight-mounted tire-hugger. It comes in Jasper Gray and Comet Indigo shades.

Information It delivers a range of 160km per charge

The S2 Del Mar draws power from LiveWire's proprietary 21,700 cell-format battery linked to an electric motor that makes 78.9hp of maximum power. The bike can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds or less and promises a range of 160km on a single charge.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

The LiveWire S2 Del Mar rides on 19-inch cast-aluminium multi-spoke wheels. Disc brakes with Brembo calipers are present on both the front and rear side. The rims are shod in Dunlop DT-1 tires, made exclusively for the 'Launch Edition' version of the motorcycle. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted front forks and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information LiveWire S2 Del Mar: Pricing and availability

Harley-Davidson announced the LiveWire S2 Del Mar as a 100-units only 'Launch Edition' with a price-tag of $17,699 (approximately Rs. 13.67 lakh) in the US market. The bike is completely sold out, and a cheaper standard model is likely to arrive in 2023.