Hyundai VENUE (facelift) design leaked ahead of debut next month

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 27, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

The Hyundai VENUE (facelift) will be backed by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 120hp/172Nm, among other options (Photo credit: Hum3D).

The design of the facelifted version of Hyundai's mid-size SUV, the VENUE, has leaked ahead of its launch in India this June. To recall, it will be the first major update for the car since its debut here in 2019, and select dealerships have already commenced bookings for the vehicle unofficially. The car will sport a refreshed look. However, mechanically it shall remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai is the second-largest automaker in India in terms of sales figures, offering a wide portfolio of hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.

Since its debut in our country in 2019, the VENUE remained mostly unchanged, both inside and out.

Once launched, the facelifted version of the car will go up against the likes of Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Tata Punch.

Exteriors The car will get designer alloy wheels and projector headlights

The facelifted Hyundai VENUE will follow a design language similar to the flagship Hyundai Tucson. It will feature a square grille with "Parametric Jewel" inserts, a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights with DRLs, and revised front and rear bumpers. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear will get wrap-around LED taillights.

Information Three powertrain options will be offered

The VENUE (facelift) will likely be available with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 83hp/114Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 100hp/240Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 120hp/172Nm. They should be linked to either a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV will feature multiple airbags and electronic stability control

On the inside, the VENUE (facelift) will get a 5-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, auto climate control, a Bose sound system, ventilated seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the i20 on sale in India. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and electronic stability control (ESC).

Information Hyundai VENUE (facelift): Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the facelifted VENUE will be disclosed by Hyundai during the launch event in June. However, we expect the mid-size SUV to bear a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 7.11 lakh (ex-showroom).