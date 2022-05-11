Auto

Tata Nexon EV MAX goes official at Rs. 17.74 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 11, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon EV MAX promises a 437km ARAI-certified range (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has finally launched its Nexon EV MAX SUV in India. It is offered in two variants, namely XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. As for the highlights, the car flaunts minor cosmetic changes in comparison to the standard Nexon EV and has a spacious cabin with a bevy of new features. It comes with a 40.5kWh battery and delivers a 437km ARAI-certified range.

The Tata Nexon EV has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and dominates the business in the electric passenger car segment here.

Now, the company has decided to introduce the Nexon EV MAX with a better range and more features. It rivals the likes of the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai KONA Electric.

Exteriors The car flaunts special badging and alloy rims

The Tata Nexon EV MAX sports a muscular hood, projector headlamps, a sleek black grille with 'EV' and 'ZIPTRON' badging, as well as wide air vents. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper with a defogger, and LED taillights are available on the rear section of the car.

Interiors The vehicle gets ventilated seats and an air purifier

The Tata Nexon EV MAX has an electric sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, an air purifier, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, cruise control, and an illuminated gear knob with park mode. The safety of the passengers is ensured by an electronic parking brake, hill-hold assist, and electronic stability program. It also houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Performance It is backed by a 143hp electric powertrain

Tata Nexon EV MAX packs an electric motor and a 40.5kWh, IP67-rated battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 143hp/250Nm. The SUV boasts an ARAI-certified mileage of 437km and can sprint from 0-100km/h in less than nine seconds. There are two charging options: 3.3kWh and 7.2kWh. Using the latter, the vehicle can be charged completely in just 6.5 hours.

Information Tata Nexon EV MAX: Pricing

In India, the Tata Nexon EV MAX starts at Rs. 17.74 lakh for the XZ+ model with a 3.3kW charger and goes up to Rs. 19.24 lakh for the XZ+ Lux variant with a 7.2kW fast-charger (all prices, ex-showroom).