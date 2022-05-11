Auto

2023 Range Rover Sport, with better looks and features, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 11, 2022, 10:11 am 2 min read

2023 Range Rover Sport is offered in four trims (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed the 2023 Range Rover Sport SUV. It is offered in four trims: P360 SE, P400 SE Dynamic, P440e Autobiography, and P530 First Edition. As for the highlights, the car flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out and offers a variety of tech-based features. It is available with a choice of mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and turbocharged V8 powertrains.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 version of the Range Rover Sport is based on Land Rover's MLA-Flex platform and offers better looks and more features in comparison to the outgoing model. It should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the global markets.

We expect the vehicle to arrive in India as a completely built unit and raise the rivalry in the luxury SUV segment.

Exteriors The car has narrow headlights and 23-inch wheels

The third-generation Range Rover Sport has a lengthy sculpted hood, sleek headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a black grille, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, flush-fitted door handles, and 21/23-inch multi-spoke wheels. Two shark-fin antennas, wrap-around taillights, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Interiors The SUV gets ventilated seats and a 29-speaker audio system

Range Rover Sport has a luxurious cabin, featuring ventilated seats with a massage facility, a multifunctional steering wheel, and 15W wireless charging. It houses a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display and a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. A 29-speaker Meridian Signature Sound System, adaptive off-road cruise control, a 360-degree-view camera, lane-keeping assist, and parking sensors are also available.

Performance Multiple powertrain options are available

Range Rover Sport runs on a 3.0-liter, mild-hybrid, turbocharged engine that makes 355hp/500Nm in P360 SE and 395hp/550Nm in P400 SE Dynamic. The P440e has a plug-in-hybrid setup that generates 434hp/839Nm and its 31.8kWh battery provides an estimated electric-only range of 77.2km. Finally, the P530 packs a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 mill that puts out 523hp/750Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information 2023 Range Rover Sport: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2023 Range Rover Sport carries a starting price-tag of $84,350 (around Rs. 65.16 lakh) and its bookings are open. However, the brand is yet to announce the availability details.