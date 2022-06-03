Auto

Benelli Imperiale 400 becomes costlier in India: Check new price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 03, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Benelli Imperiale 400 now starts at Rs. 2.05 lakh (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has announced a price hike of Rs. 4,000 for its Imperiale 400 motorcycle in India. This is the second cost revision for the bike this year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler sports a retro-styled look and is backed by a BS6-compliant 374cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 21hp of power. The motorbike still undercuts the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Context Why does this story matter?

Benelli is one of the oldest motorcycle brands across the globe. Its motorcycles are known for their performance-oriented yet value-for-money nature.

With old-school charm and modern safety features, the Imperiale 400 gained popularity among buyers looking for an alternative to the then-aging Royal Enfield Classic 350.

However, the recent price hike can put a dent in the appeal of the bike in India.

Design The cruiser flaunts a round headlamp and chromed mirrors

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has a retro-inspired look with a teardrop-shaped 12-liter fuel tank, split-type seats with a single-piece grab rail, a round halogen headlight, a wide handlebar, and a long pea-shooter exhaust. The cruiser houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a bulb taillight. The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels with wire spokes. It tips the scales at 205kg.

Information It draws power from a 21hp, 374cc engine

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 374cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 20.7hp and a peak torque of 29Nm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli Imperiale 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by large 41mm telescopic forks at the front and dual preload adjustable shock absorbers at the rear end.

Information Benelli Imperiale 400: Pricing and availability

In India, the Benelli Imperiale 400 now carries a price tag of Rs. 2.05 lakh for the silver color variant and Rs. 2.1 lakh for the red and the black colored trims (all prices, ex-showroom).