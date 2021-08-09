BMW G 310 R, GS become costlier by Rs. 10,000

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have become more expensive

BMW Motorrad has raised the prices of its most affordable motorcycles in India, the G 310 R and G 310 GS. With the latest price-revision, both the vehicles have become costlier by Rs. 10,000. This is the second price-hike for the bikes this year. In January, the prices of the G 310 R and G 310 GS were increased by Rs. 5,000.

The bikes have a digital instrument console and halogen headlight

BMW G 310 R is a naked roadster while the G 310 GS is an adventure bike. They both have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The bikes pack a digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and ride on designer blacked-out wheels. They weigh 164kg and 169.5kg, respectively.

The motorcycles run on a 34hp, 313cc engine

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are fueled by a BS6-compliant 313cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 34hp and a peak torque of 28Nm.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS: Revised pricing

After the latest price-hike in India, the BMW G 310 R carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.6 lakh while the G 310 GS sports a price-figure of Rs. 3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).