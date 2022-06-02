Auto

Kawasaki launches Euro5 compliant Ninja 400, Z400 motorcycles: Check features

Kawasaki launches Euro5 compliant Ninja 400, Z400 motorcycles: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 02, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Z400 are equipped with a slipper and assist clutch (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has launched the updated versions of the Ninja 400 and Z400 for the European market. Both the bikes now adhere to the Euro5 emission norms. The former is a mid-capacity sports bike, while the latter is a streetfighter. The 400 twins are offered in dual-tone paintwork with eye-catching graphics and are powered by a 399cc, parallel-twin engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki has made a mark in track events such as World Superbike Championship and MotoGP, as well as cross-country dirt events such as Dakar Rally.

The Japanese automaker caters to its buyers by bringing racing technology in a street-legal form with its Ninja and Z series of motorcycles.

Both the Ninja 400 and Z400 are unlikely to reach India anytime soon.

Design Both bikes get all-LED lighting and semi-digital instrument cluster

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 flaunts a fully-faired look with twin LED headlight units and a clip-on handlebar, while the Z400 gets an aggressive streetfighter design with a wide handlebar. Both bikes sport a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section. They pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Information They are backed by a 44hp, 399cc engine

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Z400 draw power from a Euro5 compliant, 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The mill generates 44.3hp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque.

Safety They feature disc brakes on both the ends

For the rider's safety, the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Z400 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to improve braking performance and prevent skidding. Suspension duties on both the motorcycles are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information Kawasaki Ninja 400, Z400: Pricing and availability

The fully-faired Kawasaki Ninja 400 retails for £6,250 (approximately Rs. 6 lakh), while the Z400 streetfighter will set you back by £6,000 (approximately Rs. 5.8 lakh) in the UK. Both the bikes are Euro5 compliant (equivalent to BS6 in India).