2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza's unofficial bookings commence in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 01, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be fueled by a mild-hybrid powertrain. Representative image. (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch its 2022 Brezza model in India next month. Now, select dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the vehicle against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. To recall, the car was recently spotted at a dealership yard and also during a TVC shoot without camouflage. The new-generation compact SUV will drop the "Vitara" suffix from its moniker.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki has achieved quite a success in the sub-4 meter SUV category in India. It is currently the leader in its segment.

The new-generation vehicle will offer a more refined look, better features, and improved performance than the outgoing model.

When launched, it will rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the upcoming facelifted Hyundai VENUE.

Exteriors The car will flaunt redesigned LED headlights and alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza will sport a sculpted hood with a clamshell design, a revised grille, redesigned LED headlights with twin L-shaped DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear of the SUV will feature a shark-fin antenna, split-type taillights, and a redesigned tailgate.

Information It will be fueled by a 1.5-liter, mild-hybrid powertrain

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The motor develops 102hp/137Nm and should be linked to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle will feature a digital instrument cluster and sunroof

The interiors of the 2022 Brezza are still under the wraps. We expect it to get a five-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, new fabric upholstery, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be disclosed during its launch event. We expect the car to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.