2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno's bookings open; teaser confirms head-up display

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 07, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno can be booked by paying Rs. 11,000 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki will likely launch the 2022 Baleno hatchback in India on February 10. Now, the official bookings for the vehicle have opened against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The brand has also released teaser images of the car which confirm that it will feature a head-up display as well as sporty DRLs with a tri-arrow design.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has sold over 10 lakh units in India since its debut in 2015 and currently, it is the bestselling hatchback in our country. It had received an update in 2019.

The four-wheeler will receive changes that will make it even more appealing in the market.

It should be priced competitively and will rival the Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo.

Exteriors The car will have new alloy wheels and revised grille

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno will flaunt a muscular hood, a redesigned front bumper, a wide mesh grille, swept-back projector LED headlights, and fog lamps. On the sides, it will be flanked blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark fin antenna will be available on the rear end.

Information Two petrol engine choices might be offered

The Baleno should run on a 1.2-liter VVT petrol engine that generates 82hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter DualJet Dual VVT petrol mill that makes 89hp/113Nm. Transmission duties might be handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle will get five seats and six airbags

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a revamped dashboard, repositioned AC vents, a head-up display, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. Six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, and an engine immobilizer will ensure the safety of the passengers. It will also house a 'free-standing' touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Suzuki Connect.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will disclose the availability and pricing details of the 2022 Baleno in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at Rs. 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom).