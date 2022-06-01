Auto

Ferrari Purosangue SUV spied testing in near production form

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 01, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Ferrari Purosangue will be backed by a naturally-aspirated V12 engine (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari has been busy lately doing test runs of its first-ever performance SUV, the Purosangue. To recall, the Italian supercar marque had confirmed the use of a hybrid V12 engine, likely without the use of forced induction (supercharger or turbocharger). The automaker had originally announced its plans of entering the highly competitive SUV segment nearly four years ago.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ferrari had decided to enter the performance SUV segment after rivals such as Lamborghini, Porsche, and Aston Martin made their mark globally.

Purosangue in the Italian language means "thoroughbred" and it will be a true four-seater offering from the stable of the "Prancing Horse" in Maranello.

When launched, the vehicle will open a new chapter in the history of the supercar marque.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt quad exhausts and blacked-out alloy wheels

Ferrari Purosangue will flaunt a front fascia similar to SF90 and Roma with a long, sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a front splitter. The SUV will be flanked by large ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out alloy rims. A roof-mounted spoiler, a diffuser, split-type LED taillamps, and quad exhaust tips will grace the rear end.

Information It will be backed by a V12 engine

The Ferrari Purosangue will run on a 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine with a mild-hybrid setup. The powertrain is expected to generate a maximum power of over 800hp and should be mated to a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature bucket seats and ADAS

The interiors of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV are still under the wraps. However, we expect it to have a sporty cabin with four bucket seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely pack a large infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Ferrari Purosangue: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Purosangue SUV will be disclosed by Ferrari at the time of launch. We expect the vehicle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom) when it arrives in India.