Ford recalls 48,924 Mustang Mach-E EVs over possible battery malfunction

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 15, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

The affected Mach-E EVs will get a software update next month (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has issued a recall order for 48,924 units of its Mustang Mach-E EV in the US, over a potential battery malfunction that might result in a loss of propulsion power. The recall covers 2021 and 2022 models built between May 27, 2020 and May 24, 2022. The issue will be resolved via a software update which will be rolled out next month.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time that Ford has recalled the Mach-E crossover. In 2021, over 17,000 units were brought back because of improperly attached windscreens. Also, earlier this year, 464 Mach-E EVs were recalled due to faulty software.

Ford is not the only company to face such issues. Its rival Tesla is regularly in the news for similar recall orders.

Problem What is the issue?

Ford claims that repeated wide-open pedal events and DC fast-charging might overheat the battery main contactors. "Overheating may lead to arcing and deformation of the electrical contact surfaces, which can result in a contactor that remains open or a contactor that welds closed." While driving, if an overheated contactor opens, propulsion power might be lost and may raise the risk of a crash.

The recalled Mach-E EVs comprise models built at the brand's factory in Cuautitlan, Mexico between May 27, 2020 and May 24, 2022. Almost half of the cars manufactured during that time have been affected by the recall. Dealers have been instructed by the company not to deliver new vehicles to the buyers until the four-wheelers get the new firmware.

Ford claims that an over-the-air (OTA) software update should resolve the issue and that it would be rolled out next month. Owners might also bring their car to a Ford or Lincoln dealership to get the new firmware.

Features A look at the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E has a sloping roofline, closed grille, sleek LED headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. Inside, there are Bang & Olufsen speakers, heated front row seats, a wireless charging pad, a 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. It is backed by an electric powertrain which allows it to sprint from 0-97km/h in 3.5 seconds and deliver 505.3km of range per charge.