Ford Mustang Mach-E sets Guinness World Record for EV efficiency

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 01:47 pm

Ford Mustang Mach-E sets Guinness World Record for best per kWh range

Ford Mustang Mach-E has created a Guinness World Record for efficiency in EVs by achieving a range of 10.52km per kWh during a 1,352km road trip between John o' Groats and Land's End in the UK. The car was driven by BBC transport correspondent Paul Clifton, Kevin Brooker, and Fergal McGrath who also hold similar efficiency records on ICE-powered vehicles. Here are more details.

Timeline

The trip was completed in 27 hours

The trio embarked on the trip on July 3 and completed it in 27 hours by traveling at an average speed of roughly 50km/h. Notably, they stopped only twice to charge the EV and the total charge time for both the stops was 45 minutes. The team also said that 45% battery charge remained after a full day's test of around 402km.

Exteriors

The car has a lengthy hood and tri-bar taillamps

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a closed grille, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and tri-bar taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

It offers heated seats and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has a hi-tech cabin with premium upholstery, Bang & Olufsen speakers, and heated front-row seats as well as the steering wheel. It packs a wireless charging pad, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.5-inch SYNC touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. FordPass which allows your phone to be used as a keyfob for locking/unlocking doors is also available.

Performance

The record-setting car packed a 99kWh battery

The Ford Mustang Mach-E used for the test packed a 99kWh battery paired to a single electric motor and generated 289hp/416Nm. It achieved over 800km of range as compared to its claimed WLTP range of 610km. A smaller 75kWh battery pack mated to a 258hp electric motor is also available and it delivers a claimed range of 450km on a single charge.

Information

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Pricing

In the US, the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric performance SUV carries a starting price-tag of $42,895 (around Rs. 32 lakh). However, no details regarding its pricing and availability in India are currently available.