Hyundai teases IONIQ 6 'electrified streamliner': Check features and price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 15, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 6 will be underpinned by the e-GMP platform. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai is expected to unveil the IONIQ 6 electric car in its home country later this month. It might also arrive in India. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser of the upcoming car, highlights its aerodynamic silhouette. The vehicle will have a 'sensuous streamlined design' and shall be underpinned by the brand's e-GMP platform.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will be an 'electrified streamliner' that will be based on the same platform as the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6.

The IONIQ 6 is tipped to offer good looks, a long list of features, and decent performance. On its debut, it should attract a lot of EV enthusiasts in the global markets.

Exteriors The car will sport a sloping roofline and stylish wheels

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will draw styling cues from the Prophecy concept, featuring a coupe-like roofline, a lengthy hood, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the car should be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and stylish wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle. It will also have a long wheelbase.

Information It will be offered in two powertrain configurations

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will pack a 73kWh battery pack. Linked to a single motor, it will generate 215hp of power, and with two motors, it will put out a maximum power of 308hp.

Interiors It might get ADAS and touchscreen infotainment system

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will have a spacious cabin with at least four seats, a head-up display, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the newest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ADAS, and parking cameras.

Information Hyundai IONIQ 6: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will disclose the pricing and availability details of the IONIQ 6 car at the time of its unveiling. However, in the US, the EV is expected to carry a price tag of around $42,000 (roughly Rs. 32.7 lakh).