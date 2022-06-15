Hyundai teases IONIQ 6 'electrified streamliner': Check features and price
South Korean automaker Hyundai is expected to unveil the IONIQ 6 electric car in its home country later this month. It might also arrive in India. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser of the upcoming car, highlights its aerodynamic silhouette. The vehicle will have a 'sensuous streamlined design' and shall be underpinned by the brand's e-GMP platform.
Have you heard of Streamliner?#IONIQ6, the new streamliner in the #EV era with the simple yet sensuous streamlined design, is coming.— Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) June 13, 2022
Silhouette of the New Era.
Stay tuned for #IONIQ6
- The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will be an 'electrified streamliner' that will be based on the same platform as the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6.
- The IONIQ 6 is tipped to offer good looks, a long list of features, and decent performance. On its debut, it should attract a lot of EV enthusiasts in the global markets.
The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will draw styling cues from the Prophecy concept, featuring a coupe-like roofline, a lengthy hood, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the car should be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and stylish wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle. It will also have a long wheelbase.
The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will pack a 73kWh battery pack. Linked to a single motor, it will generate 215hp of power, and with two motors, it will put out a maximum power of 308hp.
The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will have a spacious cabin with at least four seats, a head-up display, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the newest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ADAS, and parking cameras.
Hyundai will disclose the pricing and availability details of the IONIQ 6 car at the time of its unveiling. However, in the US, the EV is expected to carry a price tag of around $42,000 (roughly Rs. 32.7 lakh).