Auto

Honda reveals 2022 X-ADV scooter with new color options

Honda reveals 2022 X-ADV scooter with new color options

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 15, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

2022 Honda X-ADV features a large 13.2-liter fuel tank (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has unveiled the 2022 version of its adventure-style X-ADV scooter for the global markets. The off-road-biased two-wheeler gets two new color options, namely Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red. It also offers a five-step adjustable windscreen and wire-spoke wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. The maxi-scooter draws power from a 745cc, twin-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 57.8hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda had unveiled the X-ADV scooter in 2021 to gauge the response it would generate among media and potential customers.

The Japanese automaker received positive feedback and thus was encouraged to release the 2022 version albeit with minor cosmetic updates and new color options.

However, it is very unlikely to reach our shores anytime soon.

Design The two-wheeler has wire-spoked wheels and LED headlights

The 2022 Honda X-ADV features an aggressive front fascia with dual LED headlights and swept-back DRLs, a large stepped-up seat, a wide handlebar with knuckle guards, an upswept exhaust, and an aluminium bash plate. It gets a five-step adjustable windscreen, a digital instrument console, and an LED taillamp unit. The scooter rides on wire-spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information It is backed by a 58hp, 745cc engine

The 2022 Honda X-ADV remains mechanically unaltered. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 745cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed DCT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 57.8hp and 69Nm of peak torque.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

For the rider's safety, the Honda X-ADV is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and ABS for improved handling. Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit connected to an aluminium swingarm on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda X-ADV: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Honda X-ADV will set you back by a hefty £10,999 (approximately Rs. 10.4 lakh) in the UK and can be bought via the brand's dealerships across the country. It is highly unlikely to make its way to India.