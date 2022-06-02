Auto

Maruti Suzuki urges Centre to reconsider proposed 6 airbags rule

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 02, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes equipped with six airbags. Representative image. (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki chairperson RC Bhargava in an interview with CNBC-TV18 stated that he wants the Central government to reconsider the six airbags rule for cars. The entry-level car market has shrunk by 28% due to the rising fuel and commodity prices, he added. Notably, no country to date has mandated six airbags as a standard feature on vehicles except India.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Union government recently passed a rule which makes six airbags mandatory for all passenger vehicles sold in the country. It will come into effect from October 1 onward.

The new norm is likely to affect the overall pricing of vehicles by quite a huge margin.

Notably, India accounts for 11% of all road accident-related fatalities across the world, as per World Bank's report.

Economics Adding six airbags can significantly raise prices

According to Bhargava, adding six airbags could drive the overall ex-showroom prices up by almost Rs. 25,000, depending on the model. He also added that several small cars will need structural changes to accommodate the additional safety measure. This will likely add to the challenges faced by first-time car buyers and those looking for a value-for-money proposition.

Problem Roughly 1.5 lakh people die every year in road accidents

While the number of road accidents happening in India may be similar to countries like Germany or Japan, the number of fatalities is significantly higher here. Around 1.5 lakh people die every year due to road accidents. The government's motive behind the strict implementation of the six airbags rule is to increase the awareness of road safety norms among the general public.

Possiblities What effect might the new rule bring in India?

Affordable pricing and reliable performance are among the key factors people look for in an entry-level car. With the increase in the ex-showroom pricing due to rising input costs, potential buyers may opt for motorcycles and scooters instead. This may increase the number of accidents and fatalities on the roads, as two-wheelers barely offer any protection to the riders.