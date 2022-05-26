Auto

Prior to launch in India, bookings of Kia EV6 commence

Prior to launch in India, bookings of Kia EV6 commence

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Kia EV6 will debut in India on June 2 (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has officially commenced the bookings for its all-electric EV6 crossover in India. The car can be booked against a token amount of Rs. 3 lakh. The EV will set foot on our shores on June 2 and it will come as a completely built unit (CBU). Only 100 units of the vehicle will be available initially, due to the import restrictions.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia EV6 is based on Hyundai's E-GMP platform and offers good looks and lots of tech-based features.

In India, the South Korean automaker plans to achieve success in the EV category with its upcoming crossover, much like what it did with its Seltos and Sonet in SUV, and Carens in the MPV segment.

However, it will likely be undercut by the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Exteriors The EV sports 19-inch wheels and angular headlamps

The Kia EV6 features an all-new 'Digital Tiger Face' with a sculpted hood, a slim grille, a wide air dam, a raked windshield, and angular LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch designer wheels. The rear of the EV gets a single-piece LED taillight, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It has a claimed range of up to 528km

Kia EV6 draws power from a 77.4kWh battery pack linked to a single motor. The setup generates a combined output of 320.5hp/605Nm in an all-wheel-drive configuration and 225.8hp/350Nm in a rear-wheel-drive form. The EV claims a range of up to 528km on a single charge.

Interiors The car gets an augmented reality HUD and multiple airbags

On the inside, the EV6 has a spacious 5-seater cabin with an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, a 16-speaker Meridian audio system, a power-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Kia EV6: Pricing and availability

Kia Motors will announce the pricing and availability details of its EV6 crossover in India on June 2. We expect the car to cost around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom), due to the hefty import duties imposed on CBUs in our country.