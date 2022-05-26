Auto

MV Agusta reveals 2022 Brutale RR, Brutale 1000 RR bikes

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is powered by 205hp, 998cc inline-four engine (Photo credit: MV Agusta)

MV Agusta has unveiled the 2022 versions of its Brutale RR and Brutale 1000 RR bikes for the global markets. Both the motorcycles fall under the naked, streetfighter category. The Italian automaker has limited the upgrades to just new colors on both the bikes. They remain mechanically unaltered. Sadly, the revised two-wheelers are unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Italian automaker MV Agusta has a rich history of racing. It is one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers to enter the Superbike World Championship and Isle of Man TT.

The updated Brutale RR range will compete against the likes of Ducati Monster, and Triumph Speed Triple RS in the sub-800cc and liter-class streetfighter segments.

Both the bikes are loaded with electronic rider aids.

Design The motorbikes have all-LED lighting and 17-inch wheels

MV Agusta Brutale RR and 1000 RR have a sculpted fuel tank, split-type seat, wide handlebar, side-mounted exhaust, and an all-LED lighting setup. They pack a digital instrument cluster and ride on 17-inch wheels. The former is offered in three dual-tone shades including Shock Pearl Red with Avio Gray, while the latter gets a Fire Red with Matte Metallic Dark Gray color, among others.

Information Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The 2022 Brutale RR is powered by a 798cc, inline, 3-cylinder engine that generates 138hp/87Nm, while the Brutale 1000 RR is fueled by a 998cc, inline-four mill which develops 205hp/116.5Nm. Both the motors are linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety They get dual-channel ABS and traction control

For the rider's safety, the 2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR and Brutale 1000 RR are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, and traction control. The suspension duties on the two-wheelers are handled by Marzocchi USD forks at the front and a Sachs mono-shock unit at the rear. They feature rebound/compression damping with preload adjustment.

Information MV Agusta Brutale RR, 1000 RR: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the new MV Agusta Brutale RR and Brutale 1000 RR are currently unavailable. They should, however, cost more than the current models which start at £14,980 (around Rs. 14.6 lakh) and £23,995 (roughly Rs. 23.4 lakh), respectively.