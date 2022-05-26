Auto

2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo breaks cover with a 621hp powertrain

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2022, 12:22 pm 2 min read

The Maserati MC20 Cielo features a retractable 'smart glass' roof (Photo credit: Maserati)

Maserati has revealed the much-awaited convertible version of the MC20. It is called MC20 Cielo. The car will initially be offered in a PrimaSerie Launch Edition trim, with production limited to just 60 units. It will also receive an exclusive paint scheme called Acquamarina. The sports car will be manufactured at Modena, Italy alongside the coupe version, as they share most of their parts.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Maserati MC20 Cielo looks strikingly similar to its coupe counterpart, barring the retractable glass-top.

What makes it different from its rival is the "smart glass" roof, made of Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC), which enables the passengers to adjust the darkness of the panel as per their needs.

The panel might have a solid dark or clear appearance. Retracting it completely is also possible.

Exteriors The car sports a retractable glass roof and swept-back headlights

Maserati MC20 Cielo flaunts a long sculpted hood, a black grille with the trident logo, a prominent splitter, wide air dams, swept-back LED headlights and a glass roof that can be completely retracted in 12 seconds. It is flanked by butterfly doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. Sleek wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information It hits a top speed of 320km/h

The Maserati MC20 Cielo draws power from a 3.0-liter, Nettuno V6 engine that is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 621hp and 730Nm of peak torque. The car has a top speed of 320km/h.

Interiors The convertible gets Alcantara upholstery and a 10.25-inch infotainment system

The Maserati MC20 Cielo features a sporty, 2-seater cabin with ice-colored Alcantara and leather upholstery, aquamarine contrast stitching, carbon fiber trims on the dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a Sonus faber sound system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Maserati MC20 Cielo are yet to be disclosed by the Italian carmaker. In India, we expect the convertible to sport a price figure of around Rs. 3.65 crore (ex-showroom).