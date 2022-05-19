Auto

Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition arrives with sporty looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 19, 2022, 05:10 am 2 min read

Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition is offered in five trims (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed the Nightshade Special Edition version of its Camry sedan for the global markets. It is offered in five trim levels: LE, XLE, SE, SE Nightshade, and XSE. The variant flaunts cosmetic updates, gets a retuned suspension setup, and offers new engine choices as well as color options. However, there are no changes to the interiors.

The Toyota Camry has been up for grabs for quite some time, and by introducing its Nightshade Special Edition, the brand wants to raise the car's appeal in the international markets.

Its good looks and excellent performance will surely appeal to customers. If it arrives in our country, the rivalry in the luxury sedan segment will increase.

Exteriors The car sports 19-inch wheels and a rear spoiler

The Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition sports a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a black grille with a honeycomb mesh, wide air dams, black-framed sleek headlights, wrap-around taillamps, and a rear spoiler. It is flanked by black B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Matte Bronze. The car is offered in Midnight Black, Reservoir Blue, and White color options.

Information Three powertrain options are available

Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition runs on a 203hp, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a 3.5-liter V6 mill that makes 310hp of power. A 208hp, hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-liter Atkinson engine is also available. An 8-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties.

Interiors The sedan gets ventilated seats and a JBL audio system

The Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition has a premium 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, ambient lighting, an air purifier, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition carries a starting price-tag of $28,085 (roughly Rs. 21.8 lakh). The company is yet to announce whether this premium sedan will make its way to India.