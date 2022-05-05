Auto

Tata Ace EV mini truck, with 154km range, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 05, 2022, 03:33 pm 2 min read

Tata Ace EV is backed by an EVOGEN powertrain (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has unveiled its Ace EV small commercial vehicle in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a minimalist look, a spacious cabin with several tech-based features, and can carry a payload of up to 600kg. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 154km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tata Ace has been up for grabs in India for 17 years and is the bestselling model in the small commercial vehicle segment, commanding a market share of 70%.

The vehicle was available in all versions except electric, and now it has covered all bases.

It is the brand's first product to feature the EVOGEN powertrain and should attract a lot of customers.

Exteriors The four-wheeler has squarish headlights and 160mm ground clearance

Tata Ace EV has a black grille with chrome elements, a wide air vent, squarish headlights, and window wipers. It is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, and wheels shod in 13-inch tires. A lightweight container with a hinged tailgate graces the rear. As for the dimensions, it has a length of 3,800mm, a turning radius of 4,300mm, and a ground clearance of 160mm.

Information The mini truck gets two seats and rear-view parking camera

The Tata Ace EV has a spacious cabin with two seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, an instrument cluster mounted on the dashboard's center, and a tire pressure monitoring system. A Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch infotainment system and a rear-view parking camera are also available.

Performance It is backed by an EVOGEN powertrain

The Tata Ace EV is powered by an EVOGEN powertrain. It packs an IP67-rated 21.3kWh Lithium-ion Iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack linked to an electric motor. The setup generates 36hp of power, peak torque of 130Nm, and allows the vehicle to deliver a range of 154km on a single charge. Regenerative braking and an advanced battery cooling system boost the driving range.

Cost Tata Ace EV: Pricing and availability

In India, the pricing details of the Tata Ace EV are currently unavailable. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 6-7 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-commerce brands and logistics service providers, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Yelo EV, LetsTransport, and MoEVing, to deliver 39,000 units of the electric mini truck.