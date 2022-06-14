Upcoming SUVs in India 2022: VENUE, Scorpio-N, Hyryder and more
In India, we have a long list of SUVs slated for launch by the end of this year. Some of the most awaited vehicles, from the facelifted Hyundai VENUE to the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N and Toyota Hyryder, are expected to hit our shores in the coming weeks. Let us have a look at some of the mass-market four-wheelers that will grace our market.
- The SUV craze has gripped the world with almost every carmaker launching either an all-new product or refreshing their existing ones.
- A long list of vehicles is expected to reach the Indian market by the end of this year, which includes offerings from the likes of Mahindra, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota.
- Here are some of the most anticipated SUVs coming to India soon.
The 2022 Hyundai VENUE will be launched in India on June 16. The four-wheeler will feature a grille with 'Parametric Jewel' inserts and connecting LED taillights. It will get a spacious cabin with over 60 connected car functions and a two-step reclining rear seat. It will run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine (83hp/114Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel mill (100hp/240Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (120hp/172Nm).
Mahindra Scorpio-N will carry a starting price tag of over Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom). It will feature a muscular bonnet, chrome-slatted grille, and 18-inch wheels. On the inside, it will pack a 3D Sony sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The four-wheeler will be powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine offered in two tunes: 128hp and 158hp, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (168hp).
Maruti Suzuki Brezza will begin at over Rs. 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will flaunt redesigned LED headlights with twin L-shaped DRLs and designer alloy wheels. Inside, it will feature a five-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will draw power from a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that will likely make 102hp/137Nm.
The Toyota Hyryder is expected to start at around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will boast a sculpted hood, sleek LED DRLs, and designer alloy wheels. On the inside, it will have a spacious cabin with a head-up display, multiple airbags, and a host of ADAS functions. It will likely be fueled by a 1.5-liter K15C petrol engine linked to manual/automatic gearboxes.