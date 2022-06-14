Auto

Upcoming SUVs in India 2022: VENUE, Scorpio-N, Hyryder and more

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 14, 2022, 06:15 pm 3 min read

Toyota Hyryder will break cover on July 1

In India, we have a long list of SUVs slated for launch by the end of this year. Some of the most awaited vehicles, from the facelifted Hyundai VENUE to the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N and Toyota Hyryder, are expected to hit our shores in the coming weeks. Let us have a look at some of the mass-market four-wheelers that will grace our market.

Context Why does this story matter?

The SUV craze has gripped the world with almost every carmaker launching either an all-new product or refreshing their existing ones.

A long list of vehicles is expected to reach the Indian market by the end of this year, which includes offerings from the likes of Mahindra, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota.

Here are some of the most anticipated SUVs coming to India soon.

Car #1 Hyundai VENUE: Launch scheduled for June 16

The 2022 Hyundai VENUE will be launched in India on June 16. The four-wheeler will feature a grille with 'Parametric Jewel' inserts and connecting LED taillights. It will get a spacious cabin with over 60 connected car functions and a two-step reclining rear seat. It will run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine (83hp/114Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel mill (100hp/240Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (120hp/172Nm).

Car #2 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Will be launched on June 27

Mahindra Scorpio-N will carry a starting price tag of over Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom). It will feature a muscular bonnet, chrome-slatted grille, and 18-inch wheels. On the inside, it will pack a 3D Sony sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The four-wheeler will be powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine offered in two tunes: 128hp and 158hp, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (168hp).

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Will break cover on June 30

Maruti Suzuki Brezza will begin at over Rs. 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will flaunt redesigned LED headlights with twin L-shaped DRLs and designer alloy wheels. Inside, it will feature a five-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will draw power from a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that will likely make 102hp/137Nm.

Car #4 Toyota Hyryder: Will be unveiled on July 1

The Toyota Hyryder is expected to start at around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will boast a sculpted hood, sleek LED DRLs, and designer alloy wheels. On the inside, it will have a spacious cabin with a head-up display, multiple airbags, and a host of ADAS functions. It will likely be fueled by a 1.5-liter K15C petrol engine linked to manual/automatic gearboxes.

