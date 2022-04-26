Auto

Maruti Suzuki commences production of new Vitara Brezza; launch soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 26, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has started the production of the highly-anticipated 2022 Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV at its manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. It should be launched here soon. The upcoming vehicle will offer better looks and a spacious cabin with more features. Under the hood, it will be fueled by a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 103hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The sub-10 lakh SUV segment is one of the most popular ones in the Indian market.

With almost every automaker offering one or more compact SUVs, the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will face tough competition.

However, seeing the results the carmaker has recently achieved with the Ertiga and XL6, we expect to see another value-for-money offering with the Brezza as well.

Exteriors It will feature LED headlamps and roof rails

On the front, the Vitara Brezza will sport a redesigned grille, projector LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, fog lamps, skid plate, and a reprofiled bumper. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Changes expected at the rear, include new LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a new bumper, and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It will be fueled by a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

The upcoming Vitara Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The mill generates 103hp/137Nm and will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will get a sunroof and a 360-degree-view camera

The 2022 Brezza is expected to feature updated interiors with new seat upholstery and dashboard layout, sunroof, and multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It will house an instrument cluster with a colored MID and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Suzuki Connect. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the upcoming Vitara Brezza in India are yet to be announced. However, it should start at around Rs. 7.7 lakh. Upon its launch, It will go against the likes of Hyundai VENUE and Kia Sonet.