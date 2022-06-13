Auto

Toyota Hyryder compact SUV leaked; will rival Creta and Seltos

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 13, 2022, 12:40 pm 2 min read

Toyota Hyryder will break cover on July 1. Representative image. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Japanese automaker Toyota will unveil its Hyryder mid-sized SUV in India on July 1. In the latest development, an image of the upcoming car has been leaked, highlighting important design details. The picture suggests that the vehicle will have a split headlight design, roof rails, and indicator-mounted ORVMs, among other highlights. It might be backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Toyota Hyryder compact SUV will be a joint project between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. It should offer good looks, a long list of features, and decent performance.

Once it goes official in our country, the competition in the market will be raised. It will take on rivals such as Tata Harrier, SKODA KUSHAQ, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai CRETA.

Exteriors The car will have a black grille and LED DRLs

The Toyota Hyryder will flaunt a sculpted hood, a thick glossy black grille with a chrome insert, sleek LED DRLs, a large air vent, and contrast-colored skid plates. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, black-colored indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. Taillamps and a window wiper should be available on the rear end of the car.

Information It should run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine

The Toyota Hyryder is expected to draw power from a 1.5-liter K15C petrol engine linked to manual and automatic gearboxes. However, the company is yet to disclose the power and torque output figures.

Interiors The four-wheeler will get an electric sunroof and ADAS

The Toyota Hyryder is expected to have a spacious cabin with a head-up display, an electric sunroof, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, a 360-degree-view camera, and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Toyota Hyryder: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Toyota Hyryder will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the car is likely to carry a starting price figure of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.