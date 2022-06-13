Auto

2022 Volkswagen Virtus GT 1.5 TSI review: Should you buy?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Jun 13, 2022, 12:23 pm 3 min read

2022 Volkswagen Virtus GT only comes with the 1.5 TSI powertrain

We recently tested the Volkswagen Virtus with the 1.0 TSI powertrain and it did impress us with its linear power delivery and stable handling. However, performance enthusiasts will like the more powerful 1.5 TSI GT version which comes with a lot more power and a refined automatic gearbox. Moreover, there are some exterior and interior modifications as well. Here's our review.

Exteriors The Virtus GT has a distinctive styling theme

The Virtus GT clearly differentiates itself due to its sportier styling thanks to the blacked out mirrors, dual-tone roof, and dark-colored 16-inch alloy wheels. The 'Wild Cherry Red' color also enhances its appeal. The length of 4,561mm makes the Virtus the longest car in its class and that increases its premium quotient further. We also liked its sturdy build quality.

Interiors The cabin gets colored accents

Step inside and you will see colored accents being draped across the entire dashboard and also over the the door pads. Space and boot capacity is excellent too. The sedan packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it gets multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Control, parking camera, and six airbags.

Performance The car has an engaging driving experience

The Virtus GT shows its true potential when driven enthusiastically as its 1.5-liter TSI powertrain develops an ample 150hp/250Nm. Hence, coupled with the 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, the driving experience is nothing short of exhilarating. Power delivery is sharp and it cruises effortlessly at high speeds with a broad torque distribution. The presence of paddle shifters also makes the driving experience more engaging.

Ride quality It provides a direct steering response

The handling of the Virtus GT is impressive despite some body roll coming in due to the increased ground clearance of 179mm. We also like the direct steering response and the feedback which reminds of its intentions of being a sports sedan. However, the ride quality and the absorbent suspension came as a real surprise as it handles bad roads with aplomb.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

The top-end Virtus GT 1.5 TSI is priced at Rs. 17.92 lakh (ex-showroom) and we definitely recommend a buy due to its performance and the overall driving experience. It is also quite spacious and practical. The car will appeal to performance seekers and will also play the role of an every day car with ease. Overall, this is an excellent sports sedan.

Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Excellent performance Precise steering feedback Sporty styling Spacious interiors Absorbent suspension Bad Stuff: Body roll is at odds with its sporty image Interior quality could have been better