Auto

Porsche reveals 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America edition: Check features

Porsche reveals 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America edition: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 13, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America is limited to 115 units (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche has revealed the 'America' edition of its 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet for the US and Canadian markets. Its production is limited to just 115 units. As for the highlights, the car flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out, including a new 'Azureblue356' paintwork. It is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six engine that generates 473.4hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America pays homage to the 356 America sports car introduced in the US in 1952. While 15 units will head to Canada, the rest will be retailed in the US.

The Carrera GTS Cabriolet America has a unique appearance, packs a high-performance powertrain, and provides an emphasis on driving pleasure. It should attract a lot of buyers.

Exteriors The car has door-mounted ORVMs and full-width taillamp

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America has a windshield frame, oval-shaped headlights, Azureblue356 paintwork, and a large air vent. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, red and white decals with "America" written on them, and RS Spyder Design wheels finished in white, silver, and red colors. GTS and 911 Carrera badges as well as a full-width taillamp and twin exhausts grace the rear.

Information It is fueled by a 473hp, 3.0-liter engine

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America runs on a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six engine that generates a maximum power of 473.4hp and a peak torque of 570Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed manual gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The vehicle gets illuminated treadplates and red-colored seatbelts

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America has a luxurious four-seater cabin with black leather upholstery, illuminated door sill treadplates, and red-and-white contrast stitching on the dashboard, armrest, and door panels. It houses a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment console. Red-colored seatbelts, multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and automated emergency braking ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America carries a starting price tag of $186,370 (around Rs. 1.45 crore). It will arrive at dealerships across the country later this year.