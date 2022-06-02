Auto

Limited-run Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 02, 2022, 03:25 am 2 min read

Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 pays homage to the 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9 (Photo credit: Jaguar)

Jaguar has launched a special edition of its performance-oriented F-PACE SVR SUV for the global market. It is called 'Edition 1988.' The production of the vehicle is limited to just 394 units worldwide. The four-wheel is priced at £101,550 (approximately Rs. 99.1 lakh) in the UK and gets Midnight Amethys paint scheme from the 1988 edition of the Le Mans race car.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jaguar has a long history of racing. It is one of the oldest British automakers to have made its mark in motorsports such as Formula 1 and 24-hours of Le Mans.

The limited-run F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 pays homage to the 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9. Only 394 will be ever produced - one for each lap completed by the Le Mans-winning car.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts 22-inch forged alloy wheels and LED headlights

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 has Midnight Amethys paint scheme with a sculpted bonnet, a black grille with an "SVR" logo, a revised bumper, wide air dams, and LED headlights with J-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and 22-inch forged alloy wheels in Champagne Gold finish. Wrap-around LED taillights and quad exhaust tips grace the rear.

Information It is fueled by a 550hp, 5.0-liter V8 engine

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is powered by the same 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 petrol engine from the regular SVR. The mill generates 550hp/700Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system. The SUV has a top speed of 286km/h.

Interiors The car gets ebony leather upholstery and bespoke steering wheel

The F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 has a five-seater cabin featuring ebony leather upholstery and carbon fiber inserts on the dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel, and bucket seats from Jaguar's SV Bespoke division. It packs an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Information Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988: Pricing and availability

The limited-edition performance SUV is priced at £101,550 (approximately Rs. 99.1 lakh) in the UK. It carries a premium of £20,000 (approximately Rs. 19.5 lakh) over the regular SVR. It is now available to order at Jaguar's dealers around the world.