Limited-run Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 goes official: Check features
Jaguar has launched a special edition of its performance-oriented F-PACE SVR SUV for the global market. It is called 'Edition 1988.' The production of the vehicle is limited to just 394 units worldwide. The four-wheel is priced at £101,550 (approximately Rs. 99.1 lakh) in the UK and gets Midnight Amethys paint scheme from the 1988 edition of the Le Mans race car.
- Jaguar has a long history of racing. It is one of the oldest British automakers to have made its mark in motorsports such as Formula 1 and 24-hours of Le Mans.
- The limited-run F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 pays homage to the 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9. Only 394 will be ever produced - one for each lap completed by the Le Mans-winning car.
The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 has Midnight Amethys paint scheme with a sculpted bonnet, a black grille with an "SVR" logo, a revised bumper, wide air dams, and LED headlights with J-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and 22-inch forged alloy wheels in Champagne Gold finish. Wrap-around LED taillights and quad exhaust tips grace the rear.
The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is powered by the same 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 petrol engine from the regular SVR. The mill generates 550hp/700Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system. The SUV has a top speed of 286km/h.
The F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 has a five-seater cabin featuring ebony leather upholstery and carbon fiber inserts on the dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel, and bucket seats from Jaguar's SV Bespoke division. It packs an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
The limited-edition performance SUV is priced at £101,550 (approximately Rs. 99.1 lakh) in the UK. It carries a premium of £20,000 (approximately Rs. 19.5 lakh) over the regular SVR. It is now available to order at Jaguar's dealers around the world.