Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition debuts with 612hp V8 engine
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Final Edition model of its AMG E63 S for the global market. The production is limited to just 999 units. It is the last performance sedan from the current generation E-Class (W213) to feature a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. The car is exclusively available in a matte Graphite Grey Magno paint scheme.
- The AMG performance division was known for its insane V8 and V12 engines, used in a wide variety of sedans and SUVs.
- The E63 and C63 are considered the most successful models from the German automaker's global portfolio.
- However, sustainable mobility being the need of the hour, the company is replacing its V8 engine with an efficient yet powerful hybrid, inline-four mill.
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition gets an exclusive matte Graphite Grey Magno paint scheme, a muscular hood, a black Panamericana grille, a front splitter, and LED headlights. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and gloss-black 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the car is graced by wrap-around LED taillights and dual trapezoidal exhaust tips.
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that generates 612hp/850Nm. The mill is mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT 9-speed gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.
On the inside, the E63 S Final Edition features a luxurious cabin with a gray-colored Nappa leather upholstery with yellow stitching, automatic climate control, and an AMG-specific, multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The sedan packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment panel from the regular model. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and parking cameras.
Mercedes-AMG will disclose the pricing and availability details of the limited-run E63 S Final Edition at the time of launch. We expect the performance sedan to cost more than the current model which starts at Rs. 1.74 crore (ex-showroom) in India.