Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition debuts with 612hp V8 engine

Jun 01, 2022

Mercedes-AMG E63 S gets 20-inch wheels in gloss-black treatment (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Final Edition model of its AMG E63 S for the global market. The production is limited to just 999 units. It is the last performance sedan from the current generation E-Class (W213) to feature a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. The car is exclusively available in a matte Graphite Grey Magno paint scheme.

The AMG performance division was known for its insane V8 and V12 engines, used in a wide variety of sedans and SUVs.

The E63 and C63 are considered the most successful models from the German automaker's global portfolio.

However, sustainable mobility being the need of the hour, the company is replacing its V8 engine with an efficient yet powerful hybrid, inline-four mill.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition gets an exclusive matte Graphite Grey Magno paint scheme, a muscular hood, a black Panamericana grille, a front splitter, and LED headlights. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and gloss-black 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the car is graced by wrap-around LED taillights and dual trapezoidal exhaust tips.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that generates 612hp/850Nm. The mill is mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT 9-speed gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

On the inside, the E63 S Final Edition features a luxurious cabin with a gray-colored Nappa leather upholstery with yellow stitching, automatic climate control, and an AMG-specific, multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The sedan packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment panel from the regular model. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and parking cameras.

Mercedes-AMG will disclose the pricing and availability details of the limited-run E63 S Final Edition at the time of launch. We expect the performance sedan to cost more than the current model which starts at Rs. 1.74 crore (ex-showroom) in India.