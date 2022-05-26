Auto

Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition unveiled: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 26, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition offers blind-spot monitoring (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled the 40th Anniversary Special Edition version of its 4Runner SUV in the US. It is based on the SR5 Premium trim. As for the highlights, the model flaunts retro-inspired graphics and offers more equipment as standard, including an electrically-operated moonroof. It is fueled by a 4.0-liter, DOHC, V6 engine that makes 270hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota 4Runner has been on sale in the US for four decades, and is a pretty popular vehicle. The brand wants to capitalize on this trend by introducing a 40th Anniversary Special Edition model.

The production of this new variant is limited to only 4,040 units and it offers good looks, several driver assistance features, and decent performance. It will not debut in India.

Exteriors The car has 17-inch wheels and retro-looking graphics

The Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition sports a Black, White, or Barcelona Red paintwork, a large body-colored grille with 'TOYOTA' lettering, LED headlights, and fog lamps. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, yellow/orange/red graphics, and bronze-colored 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, squarish taillights, and a '40th Anniversary' badge on the tailgate grace the rear end.

Information It runs on a 270hp, V6 engine

The Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition is backed by a 4.0-liter, DOHC, V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 270hp and a peak torque of 376.9Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets special floor mats and moonroof

The Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition has a luxurious blacked-out cabin, featuring an electrically-operated moonroof, exclusive floor mats, embroidered headrests, bronze-colored stitching on the seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment console and a dashboard with a numbered plaque. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, downhill assist control and multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition are currently unavailable. However, in the US, the SUV is likely to cost around $39,000 (roughly Rs. 30.2 lakh).