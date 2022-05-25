Auto

Triumph Tiger 1200 v/s Ducati Multistrada V4: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 25, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Triumph has just launched its Tiger 1200 range in India. The motorcycle offers an aggressive design and gets multiple electronic riding aids. It goes up against the Ducati Multistrada V4 in the ADV segment. The former is powered by a 1,160cc, inline-triple engine, while the latter gets a 1,158cc 4-cylinder motor in a V-configuration. But which one is better?

Context Why does this story matter?

The ADV market is booming in India with multiple launches witnessed from various manufacturers in the recent months.

People are opting for these motorcycles for their versatile nature and go-anywhere capability.

The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 has stirred up the premium adventure bike segment with its high value-for-money proposition.

It goes up against the likes of Ducati Multistrada V4 and BMW R1250 GS.

Design The Ducati Multistrada V4 looks sportier

The Triumph Tiger 1200 features a tall windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, an all-LED lighting setup, a wide handlebar, and a 7.0-inch color TFT instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity. The Ducati Multistrada V4 sits on an aluminum monocoque frame with a sculpted fuel tank, a raised windscreen, wide handlebars with back-lit controls, and a 6.5-inch adjustable TFT instrument cluster.

Performance Ducati Multistrada V4 packs a more powerful engine

The Triumph Tiger 1200 draws power from a 1,160cc, inline, 3-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 147hp and 130Nm of peak torque. The Ducati Multistrada V4 is fueled by a 1,158cc, 4-cylinder motor in a V-configuration, developing 170hp of maximum power and peak torque of 125Nm. Transmission duties on both the motorcycles are carried by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Both feature dual-channel ABS and traction control for better handling

For the rider's safety, both the Triumph Tiger 1200 and Ducati are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control. The suspension duties on the Tiger 1200 are handled by Showa inverted front forks. The Multistrada V4 gets semi-active Skyhook electronic USD forks. On the rear, both the adventure tourers offer a mono-shock unit.

Our verdict Which one should you go for?

In India, the Tiger Triumph 1200 can be yours at a starting price of Rs. 19.2 lakh, while the Ducati Multistrada V4 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 19.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Multistrada V4 for its sportier looks, more powerful engine, and an overall better electronics package with semi-active suspension and Ducati traction control.