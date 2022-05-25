Honda commences deliveries of City e:HEV sedan in India
Japanese automaker Honda had launched its City e:HEV car in India on May 4. The sedan is available only in a fully-loaded ZX trim. In the latest development, the brand has commenced deliveries of the vehicle in the country. The sedan offers sporty looks, several tech-based features, and is backed by a petrol-hybrid powertrain. It delivers a claimed mileage of 26.5km/l.
- Honda's plan to take the sustainable route with the Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) seems to have paid off with its recently launched City e:HEV mid-sized sedan.
- The Japanese automaker believes that hybrids do away with the range anxiety of EVs while offering higher efficiency than their petrol counterparts.
- Currently, the vehicle has no direct rival in our market, making it an attractive proposition.
The Honda City e:HEV flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with a blue-edged Honda logo, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, new fog light surrounds, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the sedan gets wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, a boot-lid spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.
Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 98hp, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine linked to two electric motors and a battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 124hp/253Nm and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5km/l. The powertrain is mated to an eCVT gearbox.
Honda City e:HEV features a spacious 5-seater cabin with dual-tone leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Honda Connect. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a host of ADAS functions under the Honda Sensing suite.
In India, the Honda City e:HEV carries a price-tag of Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available to book online or via dealerships across the country. Deliveries of the sedan have also commenced.