Honda commences deliveries of City e:HEV sedan in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 25, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Honda City e:HEV offers ADAS functions (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda had launched its City e:HEV car in India on May 4. The sedan is available only in a fully-loaded ZX trim. In the latest development, the brand has commenced deliveries of the vehicle in the country. The sedan offers sporty looks, several tech-based features, and is backed by a petrol-hybrid powertrain. It delivers a claimed mileage of 26.5km/l.

Honda's plan to take the sustainable route with the Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) seems to have paid off with its recently launched City e:HEV mid-sized sedan.

The Japanese automaker believes that hybrids do away with the range anxiety of EVs while offering higher efficiency than their petrol counterparts.

Currently, the vehicle has no direct rival in our market, making it an attractive proposition.

Exteriors The sedan sports LED headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Honda City e:HEV flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with a blue-edged Honda logo, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, new fog light surrounds, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the sedan gets wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, a boot-lid spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It delivers a mileage of 26.5km/l

Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 98hp, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine linked to two electric motors and a battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 124hp/253Nm and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5km/l. The powertrain is mated to an eCVT gearbox.

Interiors The car provides an 8.0-inch infotainment system and 5 seats

Honda City e:HEV features a spacious 5-seater cabin with dual-tone leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Honda Connect. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a host of ADAS functions under the Honda Sensing suite.

Information Honda City e:HEV: Pricing and availability

In India, the Honda City e:HEV carries a price-tag of Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available to book online or via dealerships across the country. Deliveries of the sedan have also commenced.