Auto

Ahead of launch, specifications of India-bound Honda City Hybrid revealed

Ahead of launch, specifications of India-bound Honda City Hybrid revealed

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 14, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

Honda is likely to offer the sportier RS version as an add-on package. (Photo credit: Honda)

The India-bound Honda City e:HEV will use the same powertrain setup as the Thailand-specific model, a leaked registration document of the upcoming sedan has revealed. It will get 107.5hp dual electric motors, paired with a 96.6hp 1.5-liter petrol engine. The City e:HEV will be the first mass market 'strong' hybrid offering to go on sale in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Honda City e:HEV will be the first mass-market 'strong' hybrid offering in India and if it delivers success, other manufacturers will follow in Honda's footsteps.

Hybrids succeed in areas where battery-powered electric vehicles struggle. They deliver long driving range with zero downtime for charging, except for plug-in hybrid models.

The City e:HEV will compete with the likes of SKODA SLAVIA and Volkswagen Virtus.

Exteriors The car will have LED headlights based on City's current-generation

The Honda City e:HEV is based on the current-generation (5th) model ICE counterpart. It will have swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, aggressive-looking bumpers, coupe-like sloping roofline, and a sculpted bonnet. Side profile will be clean looking with black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end will have a modern feel with wrap-around LED taillights, a bootlid spoiler, and shark-fin antenna.

Interiors Interiors will be uncluttered like modern-day Honda

The Honda City e:HEV will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, plush seats for all occupants, and a symmetrical dashboard design. It will feature auto climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For infotainment, a new 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be offered, as on top-spec ZX trim of current-generation City.

Performance City e:HEV will be the cheapest car in its segment

Honda City e:HEV is expected to return 30km/l, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the segment. The figure is around 10km/l more than the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz mild-hybrid AT. Primarily, the electric motors will power the front wheels, with the petrol engine assisting whenever additional power is required. Like most hybrid cars, the sedan will drive in EV-only mode as well.

Safety The car might get ADAS and 6 airbags as standard

On the safety front, the City e:HEV will get Honda's Sensing tech which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation system, blindspot detection system, and collision mitigation braking system. Along with ADAS, the sedan will also feature six airbags, automatic high-beam assist, ABS with EBD, rain sensing wipers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill-hold assist, and tire pressure monitoring system.

Pocket-pinch How much will it cost?

The Honda City e:HEV is expected to be priced around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). That will make it around Rs. 2.5 lakh dearer than current top-spec City variant. It is expected to be launched in ZX trim only, with optional RS kit to enhance the visual presence of the sedan and compete against rivals such as SKODA SLAVIA 1.5 TSI and Volkswagen Virtus.