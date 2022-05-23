Auto

Rolls-Royce unveils second, super-exclusive Boat Tail with pearl-inspired paint

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 23, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

The pricing details of the 2022 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail are unlikely to be revealed (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

British automaker Rolls-Royce has revealed the second model of its coachbuilt Boat Tail sedan. It has been showcased at Concorso d'Eleganza, Villa d'Este in Italy. As for the highlights, the ultra-premium vehicle is hand-built and draws styling cues from pearl shells both inside and out. It is expected to draw power from a 6.75-liter V12 engine that makes 563hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is one of just three cars that have been, and ever will be made.

The model represents the pinnacle of the brand's coachbuilding prowess and has been built for a client as a tribute to his father and family heritage. However, his identity has not been disclosed.

The four-wheeler's opulent look is certainly a sight to behold.

Exteriors The car sports a Pantheon grille

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail sports a Pantheon Grille made of aluminium billet, with a rose gold-colored 'Spirit of Ecstasy' on it. A cognac-colored bonnet that contains aluminium mica flakes, lower sills with rose gold woven thread, and a Royal Walnut-painted rear deck with a 'butterfly-design' hosting suite is also available. The exclusive paint blends oyster and soft rose finish with white and bronze mica flakes.

Information It might be backed by a 563hp, V12 engine

Like the first Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the new model should run on a 6.75-liter V12 engine that makes 563hp/850Nm. The motor might be linked to a ZF-sourced, satellite-aided, 8-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors It gets a timepiece made from mother-of-pearl

The new Boat Tail has cognac and oyster-colored leather upholstery, Royal Walnut veneer, and rose gold and mother-of-pearl accents. There are also rose gold pinstripes on the transmission tunnel. It houses a timepiece made from mother-of-pearl, in the center of the dashboard. The prized substance has been chosen and supplied by the client and also graces the instrument dials as well as switches.

Information How much does it cost?

The pricing details of the 2022 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail luxury car have not been disclosed. However, a commissioned work like this costs a fortune. For reference, the first Boat Tail carried a reported price-tag of $28 million (around Rs. 217 crore) in the US.