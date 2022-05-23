Auto

2022 Benelli TRK 502 range arrives with more features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 23, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The 2022 Benelli TRK 502 range is backed by a 500cc twin-cylinder engine (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has launched the 2022 versions of its TRK 502 and 502X bikes in China. They will also arrive in our market. As for the highlights, the vehicles get new shades as well as tech-based features, including heated grips and a TFT instrument cluster. They are powered by a 500cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates 46.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Benelli TRK 502 range offers more features in comparison to the previous-generation models. The vehicles should draw the attention of a lot of customers in China.

The two ADVs should arrive in our market by early next year. They will rival the likes of the Honda CB500X, Kawasaki Versys 650, and the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.

Design The motorbikes have split seats and a windscreen

The 2022 Benelli TRK 502 and 502X have a raised transparent windscreen, a prominent beak, a muscular fuel tank, heated grips, split-style seats, a high-mounted exhaust, and an aluminium swingarm. The bikes pack a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity. They ride on wire-spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless tires and offer a ground clearance of 220mm.

Information They are backed by a 47hp, 500cc engine

The new Benelli TRK 502 and 502X are fueled by a 500cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 46.8hp and a peak torque of 46Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety They get inverted telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Benelli TRK 502 and 502X are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustability on the rear end.

Information 2022 Benelli TRK 502 and 502X: Pricing

In China, the 2022 Benelli TRK 502 ADV carries a price tag of CNY 35,800 (around Rs. 4.19 lakh), and the 502X sports a price figure of CNY 40,800 (roughly Rs. 4.74 lakh).