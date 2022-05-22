Auto

Prior to unveiling, 2023 Audi Q5 found testing: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 22, 2022, 04:31 pm 2 min read

2023 Audi Q5 should be offered in two body styles (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi is likely to unveil its new-generation Q5 car next year. It should be offered in standard and Sportback body styles. Now, a camouflaged mule of the upcoming four-wheeler has been found testing, showcasing important design details. The pictures suggest that the vehicle will have sleek LED headlights, revised alloy wheels, and dual exhaust tips, among other highlights.

The 2023 Audi Q5 will offer better looks, larger dimensions, and more features in comparison to the model currently on sale in India.

The upcoming car should attract a lot of buyers in our market, thereby raising the rivalry in the luxury SUV segment. It will go against rivals like BMW X3, Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, and the Mercedes-Benz EQA.

Exteriors The car will flaunt a single-frame grille and roof rails

The upcoming Audi Q5 will sport a lengthy bonnet, a blacked-out single-frame grille, narrow LED headlights, and a revised bumper with larger air vents. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and new alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillamps, a window wiper, and twin exhaust tips will grace the rear section of the car.

Information Multiple powertrain options might be offered

The new-generation Audi Q5 might be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines as well as a hybrid powertrain. It might get an EV variant as well in the future.

Interiors The SUV will get digital driver's display and a sunroof

The new Audi Q5 will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, cruise control, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and ADAS will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2023 Audi Q5: Pricing and availability

Audi will reveal the availability and pricing details of the 2023 Q5 in India at the time of its debut. However, it should cost more than the current model, which begins at Rs. 59.9 lakh (ex-showroom).