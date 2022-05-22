Auto

Odysse V2 e-scooter launched in India at Rs. 75,000

Odysse V2 e-scooter launched in India at Rs. 75,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 22, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

Odysse V2 and V2+ promise a range of 150km/charge (Photo credit: Odysse)

Mumbai-based Odysse has launched its V2 and V2+ scooters in India. The price starts at Rs. 75,000. As for the highlights, the two scooters have a minimalist look and offer a full-LED lighting setup as well as a digital instrument console. They draw power from an electric powertrain and promise a range of up to 150km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The EV two-wheeler segment in India is growing at a rapid pace and the V2 as well as V2+ scooters by Odysse are the latest addition to it.

Both vehicles offer good looks, lots of features, and a decent range. In our market, they rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, and the Ola S1 Pro.

Design The scooters flaunt 12-inch wheels and pillion backrest

Odysse V2 and V2+ have a headlight-mounted front apron, flat footboard, flat seat with a single-piece grab rail, a pillion backrest, and an anti-theft lock. The scooters pack an LED headlight flanked by LED indicators, an LED stripe near the handlebars, digital instrument console, and they ride on 12-inch alloy wheels. They are offered in six shades: black, red, blue, peach, white, and pista.

Information They attain a top speed of 25km/h

The Odysse V2 and V2+ scooters pack an electric motor linked to two 2.6kWh IP67-rated lithium-ion battery packs. The vehicles hit a top speed of 25km/h and promise a range of 150km on a single charge.

Safety They get telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Odysse V2 and V2+ electric scooters are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear rim. Suspension duties on the vehicles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual spring-based shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Odysse V2 and V2+: Pricing

In India, the Odysse V2 electric scooter carries a price tag of Rs. 75,000, while the more premium V2+ model sports a price figure of Rs. 97,500 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).