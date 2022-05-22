Auto

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale found testing; debut next year

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 22, 2022, 10:33 am 2 min read

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale should arrive in India as CBU (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Italian automaker Ferrari will unveil a more powerful version of its SF90 Stradale car, called the Versione Speciale, next year. It might also be known as VS or Competizione. Now, a camouflaged mule of the vehicle has been spotted testing, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have revised bumpers, dual exhaust tips, and a prominent front splitter, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale will offer better aerodynamics and improved performance in comparison to the standard Stradale. A lot of buyers in the global markets should have a look at this model.

If the coupe arrives in India, it will be a completely built unit (CBU). The rivalry in the luxury four-wheeler segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car will have door-mounted ORVMs and large rear wing

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet with vents, narrow headlights, and a refreshed bumper with air ducts. On the sides, it will be flanked by two doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and star-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, rectangular taillights, a large rear wing, and twin exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.

Information It might run on a 1,000hp, V8 powertrain

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale might run on a 4.0-liter V8 engine linked to a 7.9kWh battery pack and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The setup is expected to churn out around 1,000hp of power.

Interiors The coupe will get digital driver's display and ventilated seats

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale will have a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring ventilated seats, a JBL sound system, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, a tire pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control, will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, in India, it should cost more than the standard Stradale priced at Rs. 7.5 crore (ex-showroom).