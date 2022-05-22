Auto

2022 Benda BD300 cruiser goes official with sporty looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 22, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

2022 Benda BD300 now has a traction control system (Photo credit: Benda)

Chinese automaker Benda has revealed the 2022 BD300 bike in its home country. Its arrival here seems unclear. As for the highlights, the bike has a head-turning look and offers an LCD instrument console as well as a traction control system. It is powered by a 298cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 30.08hp.

The 2022 Benda BD300 offers good looks, lots of new features, and a refined riding experience. It should draw the attention of a lot of customers in the Chinese market.

However, the vehicle's arrival in India seems questionable considering the brand has no presence in our country. If it does, the competition in the segment will be raised.

Design The bike is offered in five shades

The 2022 Benda BD300 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a single-sided twin-tip exhaust, and a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors. The bike packs a circular headlight and an LCD instrument cluster and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It is up for grabs in five color options, namely powder blue, yellow, ivory white, desert black, and dark gray.

Information It is fueled by a 30hp, 298cc engine

The new Benda BD300 runs on a 298cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 30.08hp and a peak torque of 25.3Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Benda BD300 cruiser is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and dual shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information 2022 Benda BD300: Pricing

In China, the pricing details of the 2022 Benda BD300 cruiser are currently unavailable. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model priced at CNY 19,980 (roughly Rs. 2.32 lakh).