Here's how much Kia EV6 will cost in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 30, 2022, 02:29 pm 2 min read

Kia EV6 gets a large 77.4kWh battery pack linked to a dual motors setup in GT Line AWD trim (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

The prices of the upcoming, all-electric EV6 by Kia Motors have been leaked ahead of its launch in India on June 2. According to Motorbeam, the GT Line RWD variant will cost Rs. 65 lakh, while the GT Line AWD trim will bear a price-tag of Rs. 70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Notably, the vehicle will be available only in 12 cities across India.

Kia Motors is all set to launch its first all-electric EV6 crossover in India on June 2. The EV has been received well in the global market.

It has been a highly anticipated model on our shores for its futuristic looks and a tech-biased cabin.

With import restrictions and a high price-tag, we expect it to be undercut by the upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Exteriors The car gets a raked windshield and all-LED lighting setup

The Kia EV6 gets a new-age 'Digital Tiger Face,' a sculpted hood, a sloping roofline, a slim grille, and swept-back LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs. The EV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, flush-fitted door handles, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch designer wheels. A connected LED taillight, a shark-fin antenna, a silvered skid plate, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It has a claimed range of up to 528km

The Kia EV6 is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack. The rear-wheel-drive variant with a single motor generates 226hp/350Nm, while the all-wheel-drive trim with two electric motors delivers 325hp/605Nm. The EV has a claimed range of up to 528km on a single charge.

Interiors It gets ventilated seats and automatic climate control

The EV6 has a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 14-speaker Meridian audio system along with a dual 12.3-inch display setup for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by eight airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Kia EV6: Pricing and availability

As per the report, the GT Line RWD variant will cost Rs. 65 lakh, while the GT Line AWD trim will retail at Rs. 70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the AWD variant will begin by September while RWD deliveries will start by December.