Ducati MG-20 goes official as brand's first folding electric cycle
Italian automaker Ducati has unveiled a folding bicycle suitable for city riding, known as the MG-20. It is unclear whether it will arrive in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and offers an LED headlight as well as an LCD instrument cluster. The two-wheeler can be propelled by pedals assisted by an electric powertrain.
- The MG-20 is Ducati's first folding electric bicycle. It is extremely lightweight and consumes very little space when folded, thus proving to be very convenient for combined use with public and private transport.
- This electric two-wheeler should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets. If it arrives on our shores in the future, it will have to be priced very competitively.
The Ducati MG-20 is built on a magnesium frame and has a foldable handlebar made of aluminium, a rider-only saddle, pedals, and dual-tone black and red paintwork with 'DUCATI' lettering on the sides. The cycle packs a waterproof LCD instrument cluster mounted on the handlebar and an LED headlamp. It rides on motorbike-inspired 20-inch magnesium wheels with a quick-folding mechanism.
The Ducati MG-20 packs a 250W electric motor linked to a 378Wh Samsung battery pack. The powertrain offers pedal assistance to the rider. In full-electric mode, the vehicle hits a top-speed of 25km/h and promises a range of up to 50km per charge.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati MG-20 electric cycle is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. There is also a SHIMANO Tourney 6-speed gear on the back end. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by magnesium forks on the front side. However, there is no rear shock absorber.
In the US, the Ducati MG-20 foldable electric bicycle bears a price-tag of $1,663 (around Rs. 1.28 lakh). However, the company is yet to announce whether the vehicle will make its way to India.