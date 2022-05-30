Auto

Ducati MG-20 goes official as brand's first folding electric cycle

Ducati MG-20 goes official as brand's first folding electric cycle

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 30, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

The Ducati MG-20 promises 50km of range per charge (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian automaker Ducati has unveiled a folding bicycle suitable for city riding, known as the MG-20. It is unclear whether it will arrive in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and offers an LED headlight as well as an LCD instrument cluster. The two-wheeler can be propelled by pedals assisted by an electric powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

The MG-20 is Ducati's first folding electric bicycle. It is extremely lightweight and consumes very little space when folded, thus proving to be very convenient for combined use with public and private transport.

This electric two-wheeler should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets. If it arrives on our shores in the future, it will have to be priced very competitively.

Design The cycle has 20-inch wheels and a foldable handlebar

The Ducati MG-20 is built on a magnesium frame and has a foldable handlebar made of aluminium, a rider-only saddle, pedals, and dual-tone black and red paintwork with 'DUCATI' lettering on the sides. The cycle packs a waterproof LCD instrument cluster mounted on the handlebar and an LED headlamp. It rides on motorbike-inspired 20-inch magnesium wheels with a quick-folding mechanism.

Information It attains a top-speed of 25km/h

The Ducati MG-20 packs a 250W electric motor linked to a 378Wh Samsung battery pack. The powertrain offers pedal assistance to the rider. In full-electric mode, the vehicle hits a top-speed of 25km/h and promises a range of up to 50km per charge.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati MG-20 electric cycle is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. There is also a SHIMANO Tourney 6-speed gear on the back end. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by magnesium forks on the front side. However, there is no rear shock absorber.

Information Ducati MG-20: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Ducati MG-20 foldable electric bicycle bears a price-tag of $1,663 (around Rs. 1.28 lakh). However, the company is yet to announce whether the vehicle will make its way to India.