Limited-run Alpine A110 GT J. Redele, with sporty looks, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 30, 2022, 10:26 am 2 min read

Alpine A110 GT J. Redele is limited to only 100 units (Photo credit: Alpine)

French automaker Alpine has revealed its A110 GT J. Redele car. Its production is limited to just 100 units and bookings will commence in Europe from June 1 onward. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with lots of tech-based features. It is backed by a 1.8-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that puts out 300hp of power.

To commemorate the birth centenary of its founder Jean Redele, Alpine has revealed the 'J. Redele' version of its A110 GT car.

This limited-run model offers better looks in comparison to the standard vehicle and should be completely sold out in the Old Continent.

Sadly, this premium vehicle is unlikely to make its way to our shores.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and a black roof

The Alpine A110 GT J. Redele has a sloping roofline, a high-gloss black roof, a sculpted hood, LED headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 18-inch Grand Prix wheels with silver-colored brake calipers behind them. A raked windscreen and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end. It flaunts a Montebello Gray shade.

Information It attains a top-speed of 275km/h

The Alpine A110 GT J. Redele is powered by a 1.8-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that generates 300hp of power and 340.3Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and has a top-speed of 275km/h.

Interiors The vehicle gets a 7.0-inch infotainment console

The Alpine A110 GT J. Redele has a luxurious two-seater cabin, featuring six-way comfort seats, black leather upholstery with gray stitching, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a four-speaker Focal sound system and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A rear-view camera and multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Alpine A110 GT J. Redele: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Alpine A110 GT J. Redele sports a price-figure of €83,000 (around Rs. 69.2 lakh) and its bookings will open from June 1 onward. The car will not arrive in India since the brand has no presence in our market.